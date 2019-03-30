Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,721,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lake Point Wealth Management Invests $36,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/lake-point-wealth-management-invests-36000-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv-stock.html.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.