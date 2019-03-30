Lake Point Wealth Management Buys Shares of 313 General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total value of $2,421,163.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,805.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.91 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.88.

GD stock opened at $169.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

