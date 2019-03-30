Kurrent Market Cap Achieves $42,530.00 (KURT)

Kurrent (CURRENCY:KURT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Kurrent has a market capitalization of $42,530.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kurrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kurrent has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. One Kurrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000212 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000075 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kurrent

Kurrent (KURT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2016. Kurrent’s total supply is 72,764,813 coins and its circulating supply is 61,364,813 coins. Kurrent’s official Twitter account is @Kurrent_Project . Kurrent’s official website is kurrentproject.com

Kurrent Coin Trading

Kurrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kurrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kurrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kurrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

