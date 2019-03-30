Know Labs (KNWN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

KNWN stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for authenticating or diagnosing substances or materials. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose materials and substances.

