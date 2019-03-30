Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,562.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $16,934,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,167,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 382,542 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. 580,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,874. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.50%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

