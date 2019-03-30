Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KZR. ValuEngine downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $336.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 25.5% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

