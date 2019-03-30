Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $408,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,884. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEYS opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.17. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

