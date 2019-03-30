Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,434 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 155.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,165,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,581 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 84.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at $14,576,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 16.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IR stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a one year low of $79.63 and a one year high of $108.46.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

In other news, Chairman Michael W. Lamach sold 105,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $11,109,467.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan K. Carter sold 70,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $7,400,809.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,959 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,670. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

