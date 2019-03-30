Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $546,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.23, for a total transaction of $300,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,921.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rosalie Oreilly Wooten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.35, for a total transaction of $3,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,958,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,515 shares of company stock valued at $43,818,157. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $388.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $217.64 and a twelve month high of $394.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

