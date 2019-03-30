Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $435,000 Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $125.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $778.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $435,000 Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund-takes-435000-position-in-digital-rlty-tr-sh-dlr.html.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.