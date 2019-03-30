Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $461,000 in Halliburton (HAL) Stock

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,329 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,554,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $79,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $168,002.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,300 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,774 shares of company stock worth $280,167. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $461,000 in Halliburton (HAL) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/kentucky-retirement-systems-insurance-trust-fund-invests-461000-in-halliburton-hal-stock.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.