Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.50 Million Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,487 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Target were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 5,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $410,627.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $80.26 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/kentucky-retirement-systems-has-1-50-million-position-in-target-co-tgt.html.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.