Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.16 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Williams Companies by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,159,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,532,998,000 after buying an additional 30,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Williams Companies by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,886,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,138,898,000 after buying an additional 25,063,078 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,146,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $439,028,000 after buying an additional 11,570,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,689,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,589,000 after buying an additional 10,803,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.72. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Williams Companies had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on Williams Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

In other news, insider Walter J. Bennett sold 14,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $403,124.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,981.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $263,354.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,272 shares in the company, valued at $883,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

