Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,445 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2,121.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $541,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 16,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,280,016.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,532,504.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Agilent Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

