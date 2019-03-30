KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the copper miner’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 650 ($8.49). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 668.08 ($8.73).

Shares of KAZ opened at GBX 653.40 ($8.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.74. KAZ Minerals has a one year low of GBX 421.50 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,102.50 ($14.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Andrew Southam sold 242,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £1,609,951.70 ($2,103,687.05).

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

