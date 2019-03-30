Karatgold Coin (KBC) Price Tops $0.0858 on Major Exchanges

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, YoBit and Coinsuper. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.63 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.47 or 0.17367968 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00059418 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001309 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011776 BTC.

About Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Coinsuper and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

