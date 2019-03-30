Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $960,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to announce sales of $960,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.72 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $14.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 million to $20.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $68.92 million, with estimates ranging from $38.90 million to $94.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Wedbush set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market cap of $262.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.73. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

