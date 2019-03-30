K92 Mining (KNT) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) fell 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.37. 296,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 490,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on K92 Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.96 million and a P/E ratio of 84.71.

About K92 Mining (CVE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

