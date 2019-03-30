K&S (SDF) PT Set at €22.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €20.48 ($23.82).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €16.34 ($19.00) on Tuesday. K&S has a 12-month low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of €25.86 ($30.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

