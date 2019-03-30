Jumia Prices IPO at $13.00-$16.00 Per Share (JMIA)

Jumia (JMIA) plans to raise $196 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 11th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 13,500,000 shares at $13.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Jumia generated $149.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $195.2 million. The company has a market cap of $1.1 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Berenberg and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Raymond James, Stifel and William Blair were co-managers.

Jumia provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are the leading pan-African e-commerce platform. Our platform consists of our marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers, our logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and our payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on our platform in selected markets. We are active in six regions in Africa, which consist of 14 countries that together accounted for 72% of Africa’s GDP of €2 trillion, and 74% of African consumer expenditure of €1.4 trillion in 2018, according to the IMF and Euromonitor, respectively. Though still nascent, we believe that e-commerce in Africa is well positioned to grow. In 2018, less than 1% of retail sales for countries measured in our footprint in Africa were conducted online, compared to nearly 24% in China, according to Euromonitor. “.

Jumia was founded in 2012 and has 5128 employees. The company is located at Charlottenstraße 4, 10969 Berlin, Germany and can be reached via phone at +49 (30) 398 20 34 51.

