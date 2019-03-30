JT Stratford LLC Has $417,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

