JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1967 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

JPMB opened at $48.11 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $48.91.

