JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (JPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2144 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

