JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Boosted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 630.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,130 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bristol Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,885,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,500.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 33,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 16,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Crown acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 311,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,325,084.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.87.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $101.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

