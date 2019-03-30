Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $155.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in 2018 backed by abovemarket sales growth in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices unit. However, J&J’s guidance for 2019 sales growth was below expectations due to Pharma generic/biosimilar headwinds, which will hurt sales by $3 billion. However, J&J sales and earnings growth is expected to accelerate in 2020 supported by drug launches, successful label expansion of cancer drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and immunology drug, Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. Meanwhile, share buybacks and restructuring initiatives should provide bottom-line support. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry this year. Headwinds like biosimilar/generic competition and pricing pressure remain.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.12.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.01%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $552,762,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 30,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

