Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,605 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $44,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $372.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 44.01%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.12.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

