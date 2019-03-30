John Menzies (MNZS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $475.50

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 475.50 ($6.21) and last traded at GBX 475.50 ($6.21), with a volume of 7879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486 ($6.35).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62. The firm has a market cap of $404.81 million and a PE ratio of -71.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from John Menzies’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. John Menzies’s payout ratio is currently -2.94%.

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

