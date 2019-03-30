Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP) Receives $24.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCAP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

Shares of JCAP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 241,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,441. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $438.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 569.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.