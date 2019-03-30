Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€36.80” Price Target for Innogy (IGY)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Innogy and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €38.60 ($44.88) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Innogy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($42.41).

Shares of Innogy stock opened at €41.22 ($47.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Innogy has a 52 week low of €35.70 ($41.51) and a 52 week high of €41.58 ($48.35).

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

