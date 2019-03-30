Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $125.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mellanox Technologies to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.95 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mellanox Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Mellanox Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.58.

MLNX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. Mellanox Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $290.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $545,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $388,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,296,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,324 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,155,000 after buying an additional 179,848 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

