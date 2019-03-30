JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JBGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

JBGS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 529,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,544. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.73.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $811,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Glosserman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,437 shares of company stock worth $8,918,042. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,788,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,475,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,788,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,475,000 after buying an additional 326,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,999,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,502,000 after buying an additional 389,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,409,000 after buying an additional 93,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

