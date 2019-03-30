Jane Street Group LLC Invests $1.72 Million in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,445.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $28.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

