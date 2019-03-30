Jack in the Box (JACK) Lifted to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.44.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $93.98.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.26 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1,078.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 39,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,065,000 after acquiring an additional 123,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

