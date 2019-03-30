Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $2,408,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.1% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.6% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $138.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

In other news, Director John F. Prim sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.91, for a total value of $999,218.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,491 shares in the company, valued at $28,821,147.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,623 shares of company stock worth $1,945,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

