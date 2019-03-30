J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,090,000 after purchasing an additional 461,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,113,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,625 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 30.72%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.15.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $314,747.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alfred C. Harper sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $751,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,957.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock worth $1,402,544. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

