Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

ITRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. Iterum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Hound Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

