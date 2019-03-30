iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 4,725.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $54.15 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $59.81.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/ishares-core-msci-international-developed-markets-etf-idev-shares-bought-by-financial-advocates-investment-management.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.