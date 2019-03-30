iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,980.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,735,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,734.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,437 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,763,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,799,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $126.44 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $126.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Stake Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-stake-boosted-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.