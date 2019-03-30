Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Raised to “Equal” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRWD. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wood & Company began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 89,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,122,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,726,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,228,270.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 94,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 1,111,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

Recommended Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.