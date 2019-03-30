Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Raised to “Equal” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from an underweight rating to an equal rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRWD. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research set a $19.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Wood & Company began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.35.
Shares of IRWD opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.20.
In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $3,646,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 577,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,664,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 89,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,122,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,726,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,228,270.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,872 shares of company stock worth $5,281,958. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 94,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 1,111,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.
