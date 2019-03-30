iPic Entertainment (IPIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “iPic Entertainment Inc. provides premier luxury restaurant-and-theater brand. The company’s entertainment platforms offer movie theaters and bar/restaurants. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. IPic Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iPic Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of iPic Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

IPIC opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. iPic Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPic Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:IPIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.33% of iPic Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

