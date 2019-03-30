Investors Sell salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $159.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $250.86 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.36 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, salesforce.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $3.19 for the day and closed at $158.37Specifically, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $2,520,936.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,930.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $1,554,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,255 shares of company stock valued at $67,323,879 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Investors Sell salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength Following Insider Selling” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/investors-sell-salesforce-com-crm-on-strength-following-insider-selling.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.