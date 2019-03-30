Investors Sell Morgan Stanley (MS) on Strength (MS)

Investors sold shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $39.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $68.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.00 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Morgan Stanley had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Morgan Stanley traded up $0.56 for the day and closed at $41.93

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 17.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 15,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $675,209.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,779.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

