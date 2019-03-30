Investors Sell Best Buy (BBY) on Strength (BBY)

Traders sold shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) on strength during trading on Thursday. $44.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $86.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $41.78 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Best Buy had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Best Buy traded up $0.60 for the day and closed at $71.10

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Best Buy from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Best Buy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $69,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 492,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $33,702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,284 shares of company stock worth $85,077,082 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,400,000 after acquiring an additional 591,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,270 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,447,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/investors-sell-best-buy-bby-on-strength-bby.html.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.