Investors Buy Shares of Sprint (S) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $37.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.79 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Sprint had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Sprint traded down ($0.37) for the day and closed at $5.66

S has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sprint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

