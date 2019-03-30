Investors Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ISBC)

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 742 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 715% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.95.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Harbour Group L.P. Blue sold 268,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $3,305,673.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,487,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 52.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

