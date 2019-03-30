Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 40,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 978,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after buying an additional 240,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 183,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.61 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

