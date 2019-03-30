International Money Express (IMXI) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) is one of 126 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare International Money Express to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express N/A -2.23% -1.11% International Money Express Competitors 3.46% 2.84% 2.57%

29.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 5 0 3.00 International Money Express Competitors 1044 4591 8270 359 2.56

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.64%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.33%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $273.90 million -$7.24 million -233.20 International Money Express Competitors $2.75 billion $435.06 million 12.23

International Money Express’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

International Money Express competitors beat International Money Express on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides sending and paying agents and company-owned stores, as well as online and through Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

