International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Position Reduced by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IGT opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 price target on International Game Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

