Internap (INAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Internap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Internap from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Internap in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.42.

INAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 246,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,001. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77. The company has a market cap of $125.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.91. Internap has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.52 million. Internap had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 2,472.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Internap will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,988,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 779,084 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,915,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 595,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,461,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 201,086 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,305,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 214,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

