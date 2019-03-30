Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Intellicheck worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

IDN opened at $3.53 on Friday. Intellicheck Inc has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.73.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDN shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets identity authentication systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail IDTM; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

